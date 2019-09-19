Image Source : PTI New terminal of Guwahati airport to complete by 2021

The new terminal of the international airport near Guwahati is likely to be opened by April 2021 as officials said the updated airport will be first of its kind in many aspects.

Regional Executive Director(AAI) Sanjeev Jindal said 30 per cent of the work has already been completed and that it is likely to be completed by April 2021.

"It will have some of the broad features, including best sustainability features - sewage treatment plant, solar, rainwater harvesting, solid waste disposal and energy saving lightings," he said.

JIndal said it will be an iconic building of the North-East with ten passenger boarding bridges, 25 lifts, 10 elevators and two travellators. "A special feature includes a craft village in the departure security hold area," he said, adding there will be a green forest area inside the terminal building and iconic horticulture landscapes outside.

"The construction work has already begun and about 30 per cent of work is completed. The total work is likely to complete by April 2021," he said.

