'100%... NDA will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar': Chirag Paswan tells Rajat Sharma in Aap Ki Adalat

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan claimed that BJP-led NDA would make a clean sweep of all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar this time. Chirag Paswan who appeared in the latest Aap Ki Adalat episode also emphasised that there can't be any alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal in near future. Paswan also debunked rumours of having explored possibilities with the RJD before the BJP declared him as its ally in Lok Sabha polls, although he said he shared excellent personal relations with Tejashwi Yadav and Lalu Prasad.

"I can predict with confidence that NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar this time. In 2019 elections, only three parties, BJP, Janata Dal-U and LJP were contesting in alliance and won 39 out of 40 seats. This time, two strong parties which were with the opposition in 2019 - Jitanram Majhi and Upendra Kushwaha's parties are now in our alliance. So our strength has increased in 2024 compared to 2019. I am confident that the lone Kishenganj seat we lost last time, will also be won, and this time Bihar will contribute all 40 seats to NDA's 400-plus tally."

Asked whether he was ever asked by RJD to join its alliance, Chirag Paswan replied: "We got no such proposal, nor is there any such possibility in future. We have our own party, and we will stay in the alliance (NDA) with full strength. There will be no merger."

Rajat Sharma: Will you ever go with Rahul Gandhi?

"Well, it's said, You never say, Never, but for this, I will surely say, Never. "

Asked by Rajat Sharma, whether NDA will cross 400 seats this time, Paswan replied: "100 per cent".

