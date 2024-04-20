'I am sad, hurt... Tejashwi watched when somebody abused my mother:' Chirag Paswan tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan in Aap Ki Adalat

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has written a letter to Tejashwi Yadav demanding action against the offender who abused his mother at the RJD leader's rally, while a complaint has already been lodged with the Election Commission. Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in "Aap Ki Adalat", Chirag recounted his childhood friendship days with Tejashwi, when both their fathers, Late Ramvilas Paswan and Lalu Prasad Yadav were political allies and friends.

"Had I been in Tejashwi's place, and if anybody had abused his mother, I would have given that person a befitting reply (munh-tod jawaab)", said Paswan and added, "Tejashwi is like my younger brother..my father had close relations with respected Lalu Ji and both work together.

Rajat Sharma: The person you consider your brother and affectionate friend, watched when you mother was abused at his public meeting?

Chirag Paswan: "Aaj Main Dukhi Hoon (Today I am sad). I am in pain because the person whom I always called as my younger brother, watched when my family was abused in his presence. Whichever alliance I am in, I do not fear saying I consider Rabri Ji as my mom, Misa Di as my elder sister, Rohini my sister. We had a family relationship. Though I may be in a different alliance today, I also kept that relationship alive. We have fought big political battles, but when in Tejashwi's presence, my mother was abused, and the manner in which he remained silent, gives me pain. Had I been in Tejashwi's place, and if anybody had abused his family member, I would have given 'Moonh-tod jawaab'. I would have registered my opposition then and there. There is no place for such language . You can oppose be remaining within the limits of dignity."

Rajat Sharma: Tejashwi said, he was standing on the dais, what could he do if somebody abuses somebody and makes a video. He said, thousands of people abuse me daily.

Chirag Paswan replied: "Now this is even worse. He is justifying it. My mom is your mom too. It is not a question of anybody's mom. We come from families, everyone has mothers, sisters, daughters. How can one listen to such abusive language against a woman, and he is justifying by saying that he did not hear? We stand on a podium and people stand below, close to us, unlike PM Sahib's meeting, where a big D is created, and even there, if somebody shouts, PM hears it and he interacts. Now, when a man standing in the front row is hurling abusive words at my mother, which you cannot repeat or telecast without beeps, he was standing on the podium silently."

Rajat Sharma: What if somebody abuses Tejashwi in your presence?

"Forget Tejashwi, I will never tolerate anybody being abused. Abuse has no place in a civilised society. I am repeatedly saying, he could have registered his strong protest. ..How can a man have the audacity to abused Chirag Paswan's family in the presence of Tejashwi? And no action was taken against him. Just imagine, if that man goes to a village and hurls similar vulgar abuses, he can go scot free, because he knows nothing happened when he abused Chirag's mother, what to speak of others."

Rajat Sharma: Those in Bihar are giving the analysis that a Yadav has abused a Paswan?

Chirag Paswan: This is nothing but division. Tell me, is every Yadav against every Paswan. Are there not Paswans in RJD or Yadavs in BJP? This is divisive politics, which people have been doing for decades. I don't believe anybody is a Yadav, or a Paswan, a forward, or a backward, a Hindu or a Muslim. We are all Biharis. We are fighting to regain Bihar's lost 'asmita' (pride)."

NDA WILL WIN ALL 40 LS SEATS IN BIHAR

The LJP chief claimed that BJP-led NDA would make a clean sweep of all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar this time. "I can predict with confidence that NDA will win all 40 seats in Bihar this time. In 2019 elections, only three parties, BJP, Janata Dal-U and LJP were contesting in alliance and won 39 out of 40 seats. This time, two strong parties which were with the opposition in 2019 - Jitanram Majhi and Upendra Kushwaha's parties are now in our alliance. So our strength has increased in 2024 compared to 2019. I am confident that the lone Kishenganj seat we lost last time, will also be won, and this time Bihar will contribute all 40 seats to NDA's 400-plus tally."

Asked whether he was ever asked by RJD to join its alliance, Chirag Paswan replied: "We got no such proposal, nor is there any such possibility in future. We have our own party, and we will stay in the alliance (NDA) with full strength. There will be no merger."

Rajat Sharma: Will you ever go with Rahul Gandhi?

Chirag Paswan: "Well, it's said, You never say, Never, but for this, I will surely say, Never. "

Asked by Rajat Sharma, whether NDA will cross 400 seats this time, Paswan replied: "100 per cent".

CHANGE IN CONSTITUTION

On Lalu Prasad's remark that if Narendra Modi won a third term as Prime Minister, the Constiution and reservation for weaker sections will be abolished, Chirag Paswan replied: "Why will he (Modi) do so? Why should anybody do so?...Where is the need? Why will the Constitution be changed or abolished? Why would a man who became chief minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India because of the Consitution, change or abolish it? This Constitution has been prepared by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar). This is not a joke...And who are those who are creating such a fear? They are those who suspended the Consitution and proclaimed Emergency. These are the people who are now saying, democracy is being burdered. What happened during Emergency? Respected Lalu ji named his kids after those draconian Emergency laws like MISA...this is nothing but an attempt to create confusion. Even in 2015 Bihar assembly elections, it was being spread that reservations will be abolished and this impacted the elections in that direction. Ten years have passed."

Rajat Sharma: Did you ever speak to Modi Ji on this? His guarantee is, reservation will not be abolished.

Chirag Paswan: "I am giving the guarantee like my leader. As protectors of backwards, Dalit and other poor communities. Let me give an example. In 2018, my father stood up for amending the SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act because provisions of Dalit protection law were diluted. He revolted, the session had to be extended and the Bill had to be passed both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So, the Prime Minister's guarantee stands as of this date. So long as Chirag Paswan is there, there is nothing to fear that the rights of the downtrodden will be curtailed. I can assure this."