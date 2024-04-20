'Why would a man who became PM after being a CM change Constitution?' asks Chirag Paswan in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chirag Paswan in Aap Ki Adalat.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments on the 'change the Constitution' remark. Chirag Paswan was reffering to the incident where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of having an 'obvious' design to change the Constitution and warned that Dalits, backwards and the poor people of the country will 'gouge out the eyes' of those attempting to do so.

Chirag Paswan said, "Why will he (Modi) do so? Why should anybody do so?... Where is the need? Why will the Constitution be changed or abolished? Why would a man who became chief minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India because of the Consitution, change or abolish it? This Constitution has been prepared by Baba Saheb (Ambedkar). This is not a joke...And who are those who are creating such a fear?"

"They are those who suspended the Consitution and proclaimed Emergency. These are the people who are now saying, democracy is being burdened. What happened during the Emergency? Respected Lalu ji named his kids after those draconian Emergency laws like MISA...this is nothing but an attempt to create confusion. Even in 2015 Bihar assembly elections, it was being spread that reservations will be abolished and this impacted the elections in that direction. Ten years have passed," he added.

Rajat Sharma: Did you ever speak to Modi Ji on this? His guarantee is, that reservation will not be abolished.

"I am giving the guarantee like my leader. As protectors of backwards, Dalit and other poor communities. Let me give an example. In 2018, my father stood up for amending the SC ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act because provisions of Dalit protection law were diluted. He revolted, the session had to be extended and the Bill had to be passed both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So, the Prime Minister's guarantee stands as of this date. So long as Chirag Paswan is there, there is nothing to fear that the rights of the downtrodden will be curtailed. I can assure you this."

ALSO READ | 'People didn't like me with Kangana in movie, but now both will...': Chirag Paswan in Aap Ki Adalat

ALSO READ | 'I am sad, hurt...Tejashwi watched when somebody abused my mother:' Chirag Paswan tells Rajat Sharma