'People didn't like me with Kangana in the movie, but now both will...': Chirag Paswan in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chirag Paswan will be contesting upcoming Lok Sabha Elections from Hajipur constituency seat.

The president of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan is hopeful that he and actor Kangana Ranaut will be elected to Parliament this time. Appearing in Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, Chirag, who made his debut in the only film he did in 2011 with Kangana in 'Miley Naa, Miley Hum', that bombed at the box office, was asked, whether he didn't like Kangana or her film career.

In reply, Chirag Paswan said, "Logon Ko Hum Donon Ek Saath Pasand Nahin Aaye. Par Hum Donon Ek Saath Parliament Me Aane Waley Hain (People didn't like us appearing together, but this time, both of us will be coming to Parliament.)''

Chirag Paswan, who won Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019 from Jamui, Bihar, is contesting from Hajipur this time, while Kangana Ranaut is trying her luck in politics by contesting from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Paswan also mentioned his brief foray into the field of fashion designing, saying, "That was for a very short time. It was a short experience during the summer vacation in my school days. Chala Woh Bhi Nahin. Ek Neta Ka Beta Tha, Neta Hi Banna Tha, Aur Koi Option Nahin Tha. (It didn't work. I was the son of a leader, I became a leader, there was no other option.)''

Asked how he delivered long political speeches when he could not remember his film dialogues during shoots, to which Chirag Paswan replied, "On the sets, I was given dialogues written on a single page, but once I started delivering, it used to run into two and a half pages. Neta Ka Khoon Hai, Toh Ubaal Marta Tha (I have a neta's blood in my veins, which put the adrenalin rushing). If it was a half-minute scene, I used to drag it to two-and-a-half-minute. That was my problem. I could not remember the dialogues. That's why I never use written speeches. I speak whatever I like."