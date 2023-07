Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrives to attend the Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Assembly at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai.

In a setback for Sharad Pawar, all seven Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs in Nagaland have joined the Ajit Pawar's faction of the party.

"The MLAs have sent a letter of support to Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister Maharashtra, extending their support," informed Vanthungo Odyuo, President of the Nagaland unit of the NCP.

