Manipur: Eyewitness, husband of woman who was forced to strip by mob recalls horror | EXCLUSIVE

Manipur horror: An eyewitness and husband of one of the women who was forced to strip and paraded naked by a group of men in Manipur has said that he is extremely upset as never ever in his dreams he ever thought something like this will happen to them.

In an incident which has taken the nation by storm, a mob in Manipur forced women to parade naked in front of hundreds of men, molested and allegedly gang-raped them on camera. The video of the May 4 incident had went viral on social media on July 19 (Wednesday).

Speaking to India TV, an eyewitness who is also the husband of one of the victim and was forced to strip said that he has served in the army, fought for nation in Kargil, Sri Lanka but couldn't save his family and people.

"They (mob) took the women separately with them... forced them to strip... there were 2-3 women among whom one was his wife... when they (village people) rushed to save another girl, the mob attacked her father and killed him," he said.

The eyewitness said that the mob came like animals, with intention to kill people, they had weapons and forced women to strip.

He also mentioned that the police was standing with the people of the Meitei community and didn't take any action.

Eyewitness on what appeal he would like to make to the Prime Minister?

The eyewitness said, "...there are chances that we may be attacked in future also... in such a scenario how we will be able to live in future... we'll have to live separately... and that would be the right thing..."

"These people should be dealt with the strongest punishment," the eyewitness appealed.

Two accused who were involved in this sinful act has been arrested so far.

