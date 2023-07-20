'Won't tolerate atrocities against daughters:' PM Modi on Manipur women paraded naked video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parliament Monsoon Session: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish over the Manipur violence. Speaking on the video that showed two women being paraded naked in Manipur, PM Modi said thatr he is filled with and termed the "shameful for any decent society".He also assured assured the people of teh country that the accused will not be spared.

“I am filled with anguish and anger. The incident of Manipur brings shame to the society,” said PM Modi ahead of the start of Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame

PM Modi said that the incident in Manipur has put 140 crore Indians to shame. “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. The law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," said PM Modi.

PM Modi urged chief ministers of all states to further strengthen law & order, especially for the security of women. "I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law and order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics...," he added.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the MPs will use the monsoon session of Parliament to discuss issues of public welfare and said that the sharper the discussion the better outcome it generates in the public interest. “Today, when we are meeting in the holy month of Sawan in this temple of democracy...I am confident that all the MPs together, will use this for the maximum welfare of people and carry out their responsibilities as MPs,” he said in his remarks ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Old video surfaced showing two women being paraded naked

Tensions were erupted in Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced showing two women being paraded naked, sexually molested by a group of men. The women belonged to one of the warring communities amid ongoing violence in the state.

The video went viral on social media on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday (tomorrow) to highlight their plight. Speaking on the matter, Manipur's Kongkopi Village SP said, "All out effort is being made to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of two women paraded naked." Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

Manipur violence

Manipur is witnessing incidents like arson since May 3. Violence gripped Manipur after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

