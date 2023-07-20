Centre asks Twitter to remove Manipur women paraded naked video

Follow us on Image Source : AP A video in which two women paraded naked has sparked controversy.

Manipur horror: The Central government has asked Twitter and other social media platforms to remove the video of the two Manipur women paraded naked as the matter is under investigation, news agency ANI reported citing sources. "It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," said government sources.

May 4 video went viral

The viral video sparked controversy as it showed two women paraded naked. Tensions have erupted in Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced showing two women being paraded naked, sexually molested by a group of men. The women belonged to one of the warring communities amid ongoing violence in the state.

The video went viral on social media on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on Thursday (tomorrow) to highlight their plight. Speaking on the matter, Manipur's Kongkopi Village SP said, "All out effort is being made to arrest culprits as regard to the viral video of two women paraded naked." Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

Manipur CM assures strict action

Union minister Smriti Irani condemned the incident and said she has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the May 4 video. She further said that the chief minister has assured strict action will be taken against the accused.

Irani termed the incident "condemnable and downright inhuman". In a tweet on Thursday night, the Union minister said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of two women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway and assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Manipur violence

Manipur is witnessing incidents like arson since May 3. Violence gripped Manipur after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With agencies input)

Latest India News