Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday reached the national capital at the residence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi to meet him, after which AICC General Secretary Harish Rawat announced that Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation as Chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The move comes one day after Rawat's statement that a big decision is upcoming in the Punjab Congress politics.

Rawat also claimed that Sidhu will consider the party high command's decision to be final. "Sidhu has said that his leaders are Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and he will follow whatever they say and will continue working for the party", Rawat told the media.

On Thursday, Rawat had met Sidhu along with General Secretary KC Venugopal at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. He then said that the high command will take a decision pertaining to the party's organisational matters in the state today.

Meeting Sidhu in Delhi, who earlier resigned as Punjab Congress Committee Chief earlier amid power tussle with Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi being appointed as new CM, other issues, senior party leader Harish Rawat said, "he (Sidhu remains) chief of Punjab Congress." Sidhu's resignation has not been accepted by the party so far.

However, speaking to India TV, Harish Rawat denied that he said Sidhu remains to be PPCC chief. Rawat explained what he meant was that Sidhu should do his work with full strength as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and strengthen the organizational structure.

"The entire picture will be clear by tomorrow... Sidhu has said that whatever decision high command will take would be acceptable to him... his message is loud and clear," Harish Rawat told reporters.

