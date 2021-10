Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with family visits Captain Amarinder Singh in Mohali.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is meeting former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his farmhouse, in Siswan, Mohali.

The meeting has come amid Punjab Congress versus Centre face-off after Modi government extended BSF's jurisdiction in some border states from 15 kms to 50 kms.

Charanjit Singh Channi opposed the move by the Central government, however, Amarinder Singh welcomed the government's decision on national security grounds.

