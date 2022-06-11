Navi Mumbai: 4 rescued, several trapped after building's roof collapses in Nerul area

Follow us on Image Source : ATUL SINGH, INDIA TV Building collapses in Navi Mumbai.

At least 2 people were injured, 4 rescued while several others are still trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in sector 17 of Nerul area in Navi Mumbai.

According to reports, the residential complex named Jimmy Park's hall area from 5th to 1st floor collapsed.

Rescue teams from Nerul, Belapur, Vashi and Koparkhairance area are at the spot. More to follow.

Earlier today, the CIDCO said it has evicted over 3,000 structures in the Navi Mumbai International Airport project area and the entire site of 1,160 hectares has been handed over to the concessionaire.

The CIDCO is developing the international airport project on an area of 1,160 hectares by acquiring 10 villages in Panvel taluka of Raigad district.

The development authority said the rehabilitation of more than 5,000 families from these villages is nearing completion, an official said.

At least 3,070 buildings in the airport core area have been evicted.

Public buildings, churches and 56 temples have been relocated to the rehabilitation area, the official said.

