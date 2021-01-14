Image Source : PTI (FILE) Nationwide fund collection drive for Ram Mandir to begin today

A mass contact and contribution campaign will be launched by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra from today to raise funds for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Trust had earlier tweeted that the temple shall be built with the voluntary contribution of crores of Ram bhakts. Under this nationwide campaign, voluntary donations from Ram bhakts will be accepted. Coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 denominations have been printed for raising funds and will be used for collecting funds.

The door-to-door campaign will start on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti and will end on Magh Purnima on February 27.

According to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), its cadres will fan out across the country to collect funds from as many as 10 crore people in four lakh villages. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said that volunteers will distribute posters and calendars of Lord Ram to each household.

"This abhiyan will be run across the nation. Photo of the proposed new model of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir will also reach crores of households through this campaign. Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, 100 and 1,000 will be available," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra tweeted.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Ram Temple complex in Ayodhya, including the main structure, is estimated to cost around Rs 1,100 crore. The cost of construction of the main Ram Temple is estimated at Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore.

Swami Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, treasurer, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said structural experts and engineers are drawing up a plan for foundation of the temple. The main temple would have a total area of 2.7 acres. It is expected that by 2024 Shri Ram Lala Pratisthapana shall be completed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

