Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan: Photos from Ayodhya

Image Source : AP An illuminated city of Ayodhya is seen on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya.

Ram Janmabhoomi pujan is all set to take place in Ayodhya in an event that will add another chapter in the Indian history when PM Modi will led the foundation stone of the grand Ram Mandir. The entire town of Ayodhya is celebrating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple as all ancient sites, building across the city on key roads have been illuminated while people are lighting earthen lamps (diyas) on roads outside their homes. As its a festival like atmosphere in Ayodhya, take a look at how the city is marking the celebrations on the day when Ram Mandir foundation stone is being laid, marking the beginning of the construction of one of the holiest temple in the town.

Image Source : AP Banks of the River Sarayu are decorated on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya.

Image Source : AP Breathtaking view of Ayodhya as Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan takes place in the historic town.

Image Source : AP People light earthen lamps on the eve of a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Image Source : AP Priests prepare the site for a groundbreaking ceremony of a temple dedicated to the Hindu god Ram in Ayodhya.

