Nagaland civilian killings: Army orders Court of Inquiry; CM Neiphiu Rio asks Centre to remove AFSPA

Indian Army has instituted a Court of Inquiry to probe the Nagaland civilian killings under a Major General-rank officer, news agency ANI reported while quoting Army sources. The officer is posted in the northeast sector only.

At least 14 civilians and a soldier were killed in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence over the weekend in Mon district of Nagaland, as per police.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said that the Centre has given an ex-gratia amount of Rs 11 lakh each and the state government has given Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those deceased. The CM said that he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and that he is taking the matter very seriously.

Rio also urged the Centre to remove the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the state.

"We have given financial assistance to affected families. We are asking the Central government to remove AFSPA from Nagaland. This law has blackened the image of our country," he told reporters.

AFSPA confers special powers on the armed forces in areas deemed as disturbed.

