Army expresses regret over civilian killings in Nagaland, assures action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mon: Angry villagers burn vehicles belonging to security personnel after 13 civilians were killed by the security forces from Assam Rifles in anti-insurgency operations, at Oting village under Mon district of Nagaland, Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2021.

The Army on Sunday expressed regret over the killings of 11 civilians in Nagaland, and called the incident "unfortunate". Army said that incident of Nagaland killings is being investigated at the highest level and assured that appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law.

The civilians were killed by security forces on Sunday in Nagaland's Mon district. The Army informed that a specific operation was planned in the area of Tiru on Saturday. The operation was based on credible intelligence of the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

"The security forces have suffered severe injuries in the incident including one soldier who succumbed to the injuries," the Army said in an official statement.

Earlier, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Soon after the incident, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Latest India News