Caller from Pakistan threatens to bomb Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotel

Mumbai's iconic Taj Hotel has received a bomb threat call from Pakistan. According to the details, the call was received late on Monday from Karachi. Sources said the bomb threat call was received at Taj Hotel and Bandra's Taj Lands End. Meanwhile, security outside and around the hotel has been tightened and police personnel have been deployed in the area. Authorities are also conducting checking of vehicles around the area, while the hotel premises were also searched. All roads leading to Taj Hotel in Mumbai have also been closed as a security measure following the bomb threat call.

The caller identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and threatened to blow-up the two hotels in Mumbai.

The first call received at around 12:30 am by the Taj Mahal palace staffers. The call was from a Pakistani number. The caller identified himself as a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and said that the hotel would be attacked by their members.

He said the Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Lands End hotels would be blown up as it happened in November 2008.

The second call was received by the staffers at the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra. The caller, from Pakistan, threatened to blow up the hotel in a similar manner. Both the calls were received from the same numbers.

