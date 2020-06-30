Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall, water-logging in many parts, more rains in Navi Mumbai, Thane in 48 hours

Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall, water-logging in many parts, more rains in Navi Mumbai, Thane in 48 hours

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at isolated places with more thundershowers expected today at various places. Mumbai's Lower Parel area also received heavy rainfall causing water-logging issues adding to the vows of the Mumbaikars. The weather department has predicted more rain to occur in next 24 hours at isolated place in Mumbai including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2020 8:35 IST
Mumbai rains, Monsoon, heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Maharashtra
Image Source : ANI

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Monday night. Visuals from Lower Parel show streets are waterlogged.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at isolated places with more thundershowers expected today at various places. Mumbai's Lower Parel area also received heavy rainfall causing water-logging issues adding to the vows of the Mumbaikars. The weather department has predicted more rain to occur in the next 24 hours in isolated places in Mumbai including Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

Heavy rainfall last night caused water-logging at several places with the water level rising up to 2 feet in Lower Parel area affecting traffic movement. Traffic at the eastern highway was also hit due to thunderstorms on Monday night.

The city is expected to receive more showers today and tomorrow as per the prediction by the weatherman since monsoon getting active over the western state.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X