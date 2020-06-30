Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall, water-logging in many parts, more rains in Navi Mumbai, Thane in 48 hours

Image Source : ANI Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Monday night. Visuals from Lower Parel show streets are waterlogged.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at isolated places with more thundershowers expected today at various places. Mumbai's Lower Parel area also received heavy rainfall causing water-logging issues adding to the vows of the Mumbaikars. The weather department has predicted more rain to occur in the next 24 hours in isolated places in Mumbai including Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad.

Heavy rainfall last night caused water-logging at several places with the water level rising up to 2 feet in Lower Parel area affecting traffic movement. Traffic at the eastern highway was also hit due to thunderstorms on Monday night.

Maharashtra: Mumbai received rainfall earlier tonight. Earlier visuals from Lower Parel where streets were waterlogged during the rainfall. pic.twitter.com/6dHHzbpTUJ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

The city is expected to receive more showers today and tomorrow as per the prediction by the weatherman since monsoon getting active over the western state.

