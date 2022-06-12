Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: NCB seizes 4.8 kg of charas hidden in cavity of water purifier to be shipped abroad; 2 held

Highlights Mumbai NCB seized 4.88 kg of charas concealed in a special cavity.

The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB.

The parcel was destined for Australia.

Mumbai NCB: The Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) unit has seized 4.88 kg of charas concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier that was to be sent to Australia through a courier service, and arrested two people in this connection, an NCB official said on Sunday. The value of the seized contraband was not revealed by the NCB.

The seized drugs were concealed in a special cavity made inside a water purifier. The parcel was destined for Australia. Further, follow-up action, consignor, and courier agent were intercepted by NCB.

During preliminary interrogation, it was found that the courier franchise owner is also involved in drug trafficking. The courier agent sent the parcel without verification of the identity of the consignor and also sent the parcel many times on the instructions of the main receiver.

A fake identity was used by the consignor to ship the parcel through a courier. This network has sent many such parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network.

"This network has sent many such types of parcels in the past. The kingpin had created layers in the delivery network," an official said. The NCB has registered a case and is conducting further investigation into it, he added.

Latest India News