First time in 86 years, Mumbai will not celebrate Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav

Image Source : ANI Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, a blood and plasma donation camp will be set up in its place, Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal informed on Wednesday.

Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has said, "instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

"We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC," Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal said.

Being celebrated since 1934, it will be for the first time in 86 years that Lord Ganesha (also called Lal Bagh Ka Raja -- King of Lal Bagh) idol establishment at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav will not take place during Ganesh Chaturthi festival this year.

Every year during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which is celebrated for a period of 10 days, devotees from across the country visit Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav to offer their prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Devotees visit continues at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav 24x7 during the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Eminent personalities, businessmen, politicians, public figures, celebrities from Amit Shah to Mukesh Ambani to Amitabh Bachchan, visit Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

(With inputs from JP Singh, India TV)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage