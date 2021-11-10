Extortion case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against its former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in connection with an extortion case registered against him. This is the third non-bailable warrant issued against Param Bir Singh.

On Tuesday, a Mumbai court remanded two police officers in the custody of the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody for seven days in connection with an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station against them and former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The two cops - inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke - who were previously posted in the Mumbai crime branch, were arrested by the CID on Monday.

