Parambir Singh still untraceable, salary put on hold, says Maharashtra govt

The Maharashtra government has decided to hold the salary of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh from now onwards, as he continues to remain untraceable by the Mumbai police since May this year. Earlier, the state home department has proposed to declare Param Bir Singh an absconder.

As per the officials in the home department, the process of declaring Singh an absconder has begun. The department has sought legal opinion to make the proposal foolproof by complying with the legal formalities.

It has informed the Intelligence Bureau that the officer is no more traceable and also sought the central agency’s help to search him. The home department has also initiated a departmental inquiry against him for the lapses in the Antilia explosives scare case.

