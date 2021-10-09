Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai Police Crime Branch issues notice to former commissioner Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Mumbai Police Crime Branch issues notice to former commissioner Param Bir Singh in extortion case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday issued an appearance notice to former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asking him to before it for questioning on October 12 in connection with the extortion case.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: October 09, 2021 18:31 IST
Mumbai Police Crime Branch issues notice to former
Image Source : PTI FILE

Mumbai Police Crime Branch issues notice to former Commissioner Param Bir Singh in extortion case 

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday issued an appearance notice to former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh asking him to before it for questioning on October 12 in connection with the extortion case.

India Tv - param bir singh, notice

Image Source : INDIA TV

The notice

Earlier, a lookout notice has been issued against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh following inputs that he might have left the country, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has said. 

"There are inputs that Singh may have left the country. But there is no concrete information yet," he said. "Being a government officer, there are restrictions on travelling abroad. You can't leave the country without the government permission.  Still if he has left, it is not good," Walse Patil added. 

He said the state government was in touch with the Centre to find Singh, who had levelled allegations of bribery against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing the allegations made against Deshmukh by the senior IPS officer.

ALSO READ | Won't arrest Param Bir Singh in atrocities act case till October 21, Maharashtra government tells HC

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News