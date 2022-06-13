Mumbai on alert after 4 cases of highly-transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The two sub-variants belong to the highly-transmissive Omicron strain of coronavirus, which led to a third wave earlier this year.

Mumbai on Monday detected three cases of BA.4 and one of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, informed the Maharashtra health department. The two sub-variants belong to the highly-transmissive Omicron strain of coronavirus, which led to a third wave earlier this year.

The health department said a report of civic-run Kasturba Hospital's laboratory confirmed the presence of BA.4 sub-lineage in three patients and BA.5 sub-variant in one patient in the metropolis.

Out of the four patients, two were girls aged 11 and two men in the 40 to 60 age group, it said. "All these patients have recovered under home isolation," the department stated.

Latest India News