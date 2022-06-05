Maharashtra sees spike in Covid cases yet again: Is fourth wave here? What we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Mumbai on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus infections, highest in over 3 months.

Maharashtra is becoming a hotspot for Covid-19 yet again, as the state has been reporting over 1000 cases since the start of June. On Saturday, the state reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, which rang bells of alarm throughout the country. The state government had taken up measures that were dropped earlier, to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Here is what we know so far about Maharashtra's situation:

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that the state could be glaring at the fourth wave of Covid-19, but urged the people not to panic as the fatalities rate is not high as of now. The state government, two days ago, made face masks mandatory in public places. It is now mandatory to be masked up in buses, trains, cinema halls, auditoriums, hospitals, colleges, schools and all crowded places. Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra's health minister earlier said that the covid cases are currently restricted to specific districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar. Mumbai on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus infections, highest in over 3 months. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote to Maharashtra, along with a few more states that contributed much to the India's Covid toll, and urged to take pre-emptive action if needed. Former CM and leader of opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis also tested positive for coronavirus. He is just one of many prominent faces that tested Covid positive in the state. Several bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Kartik Aryan tested Covid positive too. A media report stated that filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash played the role of a super-spreader event and has left over 50 guests infected with Covid-19. Meanwhile, India logged 4,270 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,76,817, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above one per cent after 34 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. Kerala too remains a worry, as 10 out of 100 tests are found positive for the deathly infection.

ALSO READ: Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 booster dose

Latest India News