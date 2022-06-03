Maharashtra reports 1,134 covid cases today, highest in over 3 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing

Highlights Maharashtra recorded 1,134 new Covid infections, highest daily rise in cases since February 24

The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark

The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said.

The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added. The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864.

The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: Total cases: 78,90,346, Death toll: 1,47,864; Active cases: 5,127; Tests: 8,09,77,908.

Mumbai led with 763 new cases, while deaths were reported from Beed, Solapur and Pune districts. The recovery count increased by 563 and reached 77,37,355.

There are now 5,127 active cases, up from 4,559 on Thursday, a rise of over 12 per cent. Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have no active cases at the moment. The recovery rate in the state is 98.06 per cent, fatality rate 1.87 per cent.

As many as 26,285 samples were tested since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,09,77,908.

Also Read | Wear mask if you don't want to face COVID curbs: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Latest India News