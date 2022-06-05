Sunday, June 05, 2022
     
  4. India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 24,052

India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 24,052

The total active cases of COVID in India have risen to 24,052, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: June 05, 2022 9:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 24,052. 

Highlights

  • An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,692
  • India saw a total of 2,619 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,270 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 5), the country saw a total of 2,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,28,073.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 24,052, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 22,416. 

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,692. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra reports 1,357 fresh Covid cases, one death today | Details

ICMR Testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,26,23,487 samples have been tested up to June 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,13,699 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Saturday became the third consecutive day when Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 cases. The state currently has 5,888 active cases now. The state health department on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death. 

The caseload in the state increased to 78,91,703 while the death toll reached 1,47,865. As many as 595 people recovered during the day, which raised the tally of recovered patients to 77,37,950. The case recovery rate stands at 98.05 percent while the fatality rate is 1.87 percent.

Out of 1,357 cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai city alone accounted for 889 cases. The sole death was also reported from the state capital. Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively. As many as 31,083 coronavirus tests were carried out since the previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 8,10,35,276.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3   9916 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 61   2305178 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64209   296      
4 Assam 14 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 69 15  818498 12256      
6 Chandigarh 124 91226 17  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 64 1138394 12  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1467 21  1880708 384  26212      
10 Goa 233 16  241917 20  3832      
11 Gujarat 293 26  1214157 30  10944      
12 Haryana 921 991944 141  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 79 10  280905 10  4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 449466 4752      
15 Jharkhand 41 430012 5319      
16 Karnataka 2260 31  3910691 191  40107      
17 Kerala*** 8290 785  6484290 667  69786   13 13
18 Ladakh 7 28036 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 253 10  1031745 38  10737   1
21 Maharashtra 5888 761  7737950 595  147865   1
22 Manipur 5   135116   2120      
23 Meghalaya 0 92233 1593      
24 Mizoram 106 13  227594 22  700      
25 Nagaland 1 34736   761      
26 Odisha 124 1279235 9126      
27 Puducherry 38 163890 1962      
28 Punjab 127 16  742549 11  17753      
29 Rajasthan 411 74  1275996 117  9557      
30 Sikkim 0   38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 799 43  3417152 62  38025      
32 Telangana 547 27  788886 49  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 479 13  429777 29  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 911 26  2055972 156  23520      
36 West Bengal 376 1997994 33  21204      
Total# 24052 1636  42628073 2619  524692 13 15
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 6 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 7 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 booster dose

