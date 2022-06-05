Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 24,052.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 4,270 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 5), the country saw a total of 2,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,28,073.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 24,052, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 22,416.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,692. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,26,23,487 samples have been tested up to June 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,13,699 samples were tested on Saturday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Saturday became the third consecutive day when Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 cases. The state currently has 5,888 active cases now. The state health department on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death.

The caseload in the state increased to 78,91,703 while the death toll reached 1,47,865. As many as 595 people recovered during the day, which raised the tally of recovered patients to 77,37,950. The case recovery rate stands at 98.05 percent while the fatality rate is 1.87 percent.

Out of 1,357 cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai city alone accounted for 889 cases. The sole death was also reported from the state capital. Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively. As many as 31,083 coronavirus tests were carried out since the previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 8,10,35,276.

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9916 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 61 2305178 4 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64209 296 4 Assam 14 4 716237 7986 5 Bihar 69 15 818498 5 12256 6 Chandigarh 124 2 91226 17 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 64 7 1138394 12 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1467 21 1880708 384 26212 10 Goa 233 16 241917 20 3832 11 Gujarat 293 26 1214157 30 10944 12 Haryana 921 3 991944 141 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 79 10 280905 10 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 3 449466 8 4752 15 Jharkhand 41 4 430012 3 5319 16 Karnataka 2260 31 3910691 191 40107 17 Kerala*** 8290 785 6484290 667 69786 13 13 18 Ladakh 7 1 28036 1 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 253 10 1031745 38 10737 1 1 21 Maharashtra 5888 761 7737950 595 147865 1 1 22 Manipur 5 135116 2120 23 Meghalaya 0 2 92233 2 1593 24 Mizoram 106 13 227594 22 700 25 Nagaland 1 1 34736 761 26 Odisha 124 4 1279235 8 9126 27 Puducherry 38 2 163890 3 1962 28 Punjab 127 16 742549 11 17753 29 Rajasthan 411 74 1275996 117 9557 30 Sikkim 0 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 799 43 3417152 62 38025 32 Telangana 547 27 788886 49 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 479 13 429777 29 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 911 26 2055972 156 23520 36 West Bengal 376 2 1997994 33 21204 Total# 24052 1636 42628073 2619 524692 2 13 15 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 6 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 7 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

