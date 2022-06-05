India reports 4,270 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 24,052. 

Highlights
- An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in active COVID caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,692
- India saw a total of 2,619 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 4,270 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 15 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (June 5), the country saw a total of 2,619 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,28,073.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 24,052, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 22,416.
An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,692. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,26,23,487 samples have been tested up to June 4 for COVID-19. Of these 4,13,699 samples were tested on Saturday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Saturday became the third consecutive day when Maharashtra reported more than 1,000 cases. The state currently has 5,888 active cases now. The state health department on Saturday reported 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death.
The caseload in the state increased to 78,91,703 while the death toll reached 1,47,865. As many as 595 people recovered during the day, which raised the tally of recovered patients to 77,37,950. The case recovery rate stands at 98.05 percent while the fatality rate is 1.87 percent.
Out of 1,357 cases reported on Saturday, Mumbai city alone accounted for 889 cases. The sole death was also reported from the state capital. Navi Mumbai municipal corporation reported 104 new cases while Thane and Pune city added 91 and 68 cases, respectively. As many as 31,083 coronavirus tests were carried out since the previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested so far to 8,10,35,276.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|9916
|1
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|61
|2305178
|4
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64209
|296
|4
|Assam
|14
|4
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|69
|15
|818498
|5
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|124
|2
|91226
|17
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|64
|7
|1138394
|12
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1467
|21
|1880708
|384
|26212
|10
|Goa
|233
|16
|241917
|20
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|293
|26
|1214157
|30
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|921
|3
|991944
|141
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|79
|10
|280905
|10
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|3
|449466
|8
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|41
|4
|430012
|3
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2260
|31
|3910691
|191
|40107
|17
|Kerala***
|8290
|785
|6484290
|667
|69786
|13
|13
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|1
|28036
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|253
|10
|1031745
|38
|10737
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|5888
|761
|7737950
|595
|147865
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|5
|135116
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|0
|2
|92233
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|106
|13
|227594
|22
|700
|25
|Nagaland
|1
|1
|34736
|761
|26
|Odisha
|124
|4
|1279235
|8
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|38
|2
|163890
|3
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|127
|16
|742549
|11
|17753
|29
|Rajasthan
|411
|74
|1275996
|117
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|799
|43
|3417152
|62
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|547
|27
|788886
|49
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|479
|13
|429777
|29
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|911
|26
|2055972
|156
|23520
|36
|West Bengal
|376
|2
|1997994
|33
|21204
|Total#
|24052
|1636
|42628073
|2619
|524692
|2
|13
|15
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 6 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 7 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
