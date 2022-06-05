Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. Further details on the same are awaited. It seems that the coronavirus has struck the Bollywood industry again! The development comes after several stars like Kartik Aaryan, and Aditya Roy Kapur's COVID positive report came into the limelight. Not just them but even SRK's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' co-star Katrina Kaif has been infected with the virus. A media report stated that filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash played the role of a super-spreader event and has left over 50 guests infected with Covid-19. However, BMC KW ward's assistant commissioner Prithviraj Chauhan told India TV, "Katrina Kaif came COVID-positive on 1st June while Kartik Aaryan on 4th June. The actor has also given the information through social media. It has nothing to do with the party of 25th May, only 2 cases have come, that too recently."