'Main pehle bolunga': BJP mocks Congress after Rahul speaks before Kharge, calls it a 'family-run' party The BJP alleged that Congress is not a democratic organisation but a “family estate”, where decisions come from one family rather than elected leaders.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of lacking internal democracy and functioning like a family-run organisation. The criticism came after a video circulating on social media showed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge being sidelined at a public event.

Watch the viral video here

Viral video sparks row

In the video, an announcement is made that Kharge will address the gathering. Moments later, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi says, “main pehle bolunga” (I will speak first), following which he steps forward to deliver his speech. Kharge is then seen quietly taking his seat without speaking.

The clip has since gone viral.

BJP’s sharp dig at Congress leadership

Sharing the video on its official X handle, the BJP mocked the Congress, claiming the incident exposed who truly controls the party. In a post in Hindi, the BJP said that Rahul Gandhi was given priority over the elected party president, sending a clear message about power dynamics within the Congress.

‘Not a party, but a family estate’

The BJP alleged that Congress is not a democratic organisation but a “family estate”, where decisions come from one family rather than elected leaders. The party claimed that the role of Congress president has been reduced to that of a figurehead, with real authority lying elsewhere.

“First the heir, then the party,” the BJP wrote.