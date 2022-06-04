Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra: With spike in Covid cases, masks made mandatory in public places | Details

With a significant rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state health ministry has yet again made face masks mandatory in public places, said a new order. It is now mandatory to be masked up in buses, trains, cinema halls, auditoriums, hospitals, colleges, schools and all crowded places.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued today, apart from the mask mandate:

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and Fever surveillance in mandatory. People need to get tested for Covid-19 if they show visible symptoms or respiratory problems. Vulnerable populations need to be communicated about the risks they may face if Covid cases continue to surge. Elderly people and those with comorbidities must be communicated repeatedly about the SMS strategy (social distancing, mask use, sanitisation). Covid-appropriate behavior is mandatory.

Earlier, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had expressed concern over the rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and had warned that masks might be made mandatory again. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow."

"If COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, the state government will take a decision to make masks mandatory. The Government is keeping an eye. Discussions have been held with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the COVID-19 situation in the state," Ajit Pawar said.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 cases of COVID-19 infection, the highest daily rise after February 24. On Tuesday, the state had reported 711 cases.

