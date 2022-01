Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai records 8,082 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 succumb to infection

Mumbai on Monday recorded 8,082 fresh Covid 19 cases, amid a continued spike of the infection in the city. Apart from this, 2 people succumbed to the infection in last 24 hours. 622 people recovered from the infection today.

Owing to the rise in Covid cases in Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Bharati Pawar will hold a meeting with health officials in Mumbai tomorrow. The meeting will start at 12 noon.

