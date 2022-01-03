Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Omicron LIVE Updates: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tests COVID-19 positive
Live now

Omicron LIVE Updates: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tests COVID-19 positive

With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, several states have already announced restrictions and night curfew to curb the spread of the infection. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday said there is no need to panic as only mild symptoms are being reported in Omicron patients.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 03, 2022 7:00 IST
Omicron live updates
Image Source : PTI

Noida: Beneficiaries stand in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose

 

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, snuffing out many lives, burdening hospitals and doctors beyond their capacities, even as the vaccination exercise injected some degree of confidence in a bid to bring life back on track. However, just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city. 

Latest India News

Live updates : Omicron

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 03, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tests COVID-19 positive

    US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Lloyd said, "I tested positive this morning for COVID-19. I requested the test today after exhibiting symptoms while at home on leave. My symptoms are mild, and I am following my physician’s directions."

    Complete series of tweets below

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News