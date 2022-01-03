Omicron LIVE Updates: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III tests COVID-19 positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: Beneficiaries stand in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the country, snuffing out many lives, burdening hospitals and doctors beyond their capacities, even as the vaccination exercise injected some degree of confidence in a bid to bring life back on track. However, just when the country may have thought that they had put their worst behind them, fear of an imminent third wave now looms large with a surge in new infections of Covid, and cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible, might derail the recovery made in the last few months. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of Omicron cases followed by Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on December 28 declared 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms shall be closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

Latest India News