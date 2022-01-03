Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 to remain closed till Jan 31 as Covid cases spike

The Maharashtra government on Monday announced that schools for classes 1 to 9 and 11 will remain closed in state capital Mumbai till January 31. However, classes 10 and 12 will continue, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The decision to shut classes comes one day after Maharashtra on Sunday reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years was launched at nine dedicated centers in Mumbai today along with the national drive for this age group.

With the spike in cases in Mumbai, city civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Sunday sought to allay apprehensions, saying 89 per cent of the infections are asymptomatic. He also said that 90 per cent of beds are lying vacant.

