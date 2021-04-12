Image Source : PTI Mumbai records 6,905 COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Mumbai reported 6,905 new coronavirus cases and 43 fresh fatalities on Monday, which took its caseload to 5,27,119 and death toll to 1,20,060, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the BMC data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 90,267 now.

A total of 39,398 COVID-19 tests were conducted during the day, which pushed the city's overall test count to 46,50,187.

According to the civic body, as 9,037 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 4,23,678.

