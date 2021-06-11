Ghar-wapsi for Mukul Roy? BJP leader to meet TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today

Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP leader Mukul Roy to meet TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukul Roy will meet Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday in Kolkata. Roy will be accompanied by his son Subhrangshu. Subhrangshu had recently heaped praise on Mamata and her nephew Abishek Banerjee.

Today's meeting assumes significane as it comes inthe backdrop of reports claiming that Roy could return to TMC. Both BJP and TMC have, however, maintained silence on the issue.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had dropped hints that Roy could join the party soon.

Roy was once considered the closet aide of Mamata. He quit the TMC in 2017 and joined the BJP.

