MP IAS officer Niyaz Khan tweets about Kashmir Files, says film should also be made on killing of Muslims

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Madhya Pradesh has stirred a controversy over The Kashmir Files movie.

In a series of tweets, IAS Niyaz Khan said "Kashmir Files shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects, but human beings and citizens of the country."

Khan holds the post of deputy secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department. He has also authored seven books

"Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians," the IAS officer Niyaz Khan tweeted.

In another tweet, the MP bureaucrat tweeted "There is a violent section of society who have blocked their ears to hear the truth.Even so called educated people use street level language to abuse the truth speaker.Bad upbringing and fundamentalists company have eaten up their mind. Using dirty language shows their minds. Sad."

Amidst raging debate on the subject of the movie, Khan's tweets have further heated up the matter. The ruling BJP MLA from Huzur assembly constituency under Bhopal district Rameshwar Sharma targeted the IAS officer and said "While in the Indian Administrative Service, expressing your concern towards only one section is against the conduct rules of the Union Public Service Commission. Still, if you have a passion to become the leader of any class, then leave the job of IAS and come to the field."

In another tweet, Sharma wrote "I urge the Madhya Pradesh government to take note of his statement and seek an explanation."

The Kashmir Files is being actively pushed by several BJP-ruled state governments by either offering tax concessions or giving government employees special leave to watch it. The Opposition has, however, termed the film one-sided and too violent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to the response to 'The Kashmir Files', has said the film has rattled the "entire ecosystem" which claims to be the torchbearer of freedom of expression but does not want the truth to be told.

At a meeting of BJP MPs after the party returned to power in four states, he said it is not an issue about a film, but that of "bringing out the truth" and "presenting history in its correct perspective" before the country since this has been long "suppressed" by the "'poori jamaat' (entire group)".

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has termed 'The Kashmir Files' is a bold representation of truth. He said the film highlighted before the world the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandits.

