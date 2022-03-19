Which part of 'The Kashmir Files' does Omar Abdullah find untrue, asks BJP's Amit Malviya

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP's Amit Malviya questions Omar Abdullah for saying 'The Kashmir Files' is far from truth.

'The Kashmir Files' -- film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley released on March 11 --- continues to draw political fire. The latest one to comment on the movie is former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah, former J&K CM.

Omar Abdullah has claimed that the film is far from the truth.

The National Conference broke its silence on 'The Kashmir Files' saying while the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was a "stain on Kashmiriyat", the movie was far from the truth as the filmmakers ignored the sacrifices of the Muslims and Sikhs who had also suffered from militancy.

NC leader Omar Abdullah said, "if 'The Kashmir Files' was a commercial movie, no one has an issue, but if the filmmakers claim that it is based on reality, then the facts are the other way round."

"Many false things have been shown in 'The Kashmir Files' movie. During that time Farooq Abdullah was not J&K's CM but Governor rule was there. VP Singh's government was there in the country which was backed by BJP," Omar Abdullah mentioned.

"The pain & suffering of 1990 & after can not be undone. The way Kashmiri Pandits had their sense of security snatched from them and had to leave the valley is a stain on our culture of Kashmiriyat. We have to find ways to heal divides & not add to them," Omar wrote on Twitter.

"Kashmir has seen too much suffering & bloodshed for some to use it as a political playground. Instead of bridging the gaps some are determined to widen them. We must not let them succeed," he added.

However, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed Omar Abdullah asking him, "Which part of 'The Kashmir Files' does he (Omar) find untrue?"

The fact that Farooq Abdullah, his father, resigned as CM on 18 January 1990, and as if on cue the genocide was unleashed on hapless Kashmiri Hindus starting 19 Jan 1990? That he ordered the release of 70 ISI trained dreaded terrorists, Malviya asked.

Malviya continued and said, "Indira Gandhi appointed Jagmohan as Governor of J&K in 1984 and before resigning in July 1989, he had warned Rajiv Gandhi about the dark Islamist clouds threatening the valley. Thereafter Rajiv offered him a ticket to contest Lok Sabha, which he (Jagmohan) declined."

"Jagmohan was reappointed on 20 January 1990," he added

"…after Farooq Abdullah had quit on 18 January 1990. Jagmohan reached Srinagar on 22 January 1990. By then (19 January 1990 onwards) jihadis had taken over the valley. Announcements were made from Mosques asking Kashmiri Hindus to convert, leave or die. Like a coward, Farooq had abandoned Hindus," Malviya said.

"The truth of 'The Kashmir Files' was inconvenient for the usual suspects but what is more troubling for the jamaat is its commercial success. After all, they had worked assiduously for decades to whitewash the genocide but all it took was a brave film to demolish it…" Malviya mentioned.

Meanwhile, amid heightened security arrangements, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jammu on March 18 eve of CRPF Raising Day parade to be held at Maulana Azad Stadium – the first time outside Delhi-NCR, its usual venue.

Shah reached the Jammu airport late in the evening and was straightway escorted to Raj Bhawan, where he was supposed to chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the union territory, officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared on his Twitter handle a picture of him receiving the home minister at the airport.

The officials said Singh, MP from Udhampur constituency, was accompanied by other prominent BJP leaders, including Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore and the party’s Jammu and Kashmir president Ravinder Raina.

The officials said Singh, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), intelligence agencies and the civil administration were expected to take part in the security review meeting, which assumes significance in view of the recent spurt in terror activities in Kashmir.

ALSO READ | 'Far from truth': Ex- J&K CM Omar Abdullah on 'The Kashmir Files'

ALSO READ | The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri gets 'Y' category security

Latest India News