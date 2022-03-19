Box Office: The Kashmir Files earns Rs 117 crore in 8 days, beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, 83 in record time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Kashmir Files movie

Highlights The Kashmir Files has surpassed the box office business of commercial films in record time

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey has proved to be no competition for The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files is doing great business in UP and Delhi

In a record time of just eight days after release, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the box office collections of mainstream Bollywood films like Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ranveer Singh's 83. The Kashmir Files fetched Rs 20 crore plus on Holi, its second weekend, taking its total to more than Rs 117 crore after just eight days. What Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 117 crore as per Box Office India) earned domestically in three weeks, The Kashmir Files has collected in just over a week. Going into Saturday and Sunday, the prospects are looking even better.

Read: Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 1: Akshay's film earns Rs 13 crore, holds ground against Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files started off collecting Rs 3.50 crore on its opening day. In a very short span, its collections have multiplied six times for a single day's business. This is history in the making as praise and support continue to come in from all sides for the Anupam Kher starrer. As per Box Office India, the movie is doing tremendously well in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It is interesting to note here that these markets do well for mass commercial entertainers featuring big celebrities. The love for The Kashmir Files has shown a completely different side to this market.

Even as Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18, the business of The Kashmir Files remains unaffected. On the other hand, The Kashmir Files ate into the business of this mainstream Bollywood film.

In many states in India, the movie has been declared tax-free. Even Prime Minster Narendra Modi met the team of The Kashmir Files, congratulated them on the success and urged everyone to watch the film. This has generated huge curiosity among the viewers and the interest is translating into unprecedented business for the movie.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri has kicked up a political storm with his movie The Kashmir Files. It is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley due to terrorism. He has also been given 'Y' category security with CRPF commando cover. Official sources said the 'Y' category security has been given to the director because of his increased threat perception after the release of The Kashmir Files.