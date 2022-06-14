Money laundering case: ED summons Shiv Sena leader Maha minister Anil Parab for questioning today

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Anil Parab has been summoned by Enforcement Directorate tomorrow.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for questioning in Mumbai on June 15 over a money-laundering probe, which is linked to a violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in the Dapoli beach area of Ratnagiri district.

The central agency will record Anil Parab's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said officials. Parab has been asked to appear in front of the agency at its Mumbai zonal office.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths had in May raided multiple locations in Maharashtra as part of a money-laundering probe against Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab and others. Parab, 57, is Transport Minister in the MVA government — an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. He is a member of the Legislative Council.

The raids were carried out by the agency in connection with alleged irregularities in a land deal in the coastal Dapoli area of Ratnagiri district and other charges. Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune were searched after the agency filed a fresh case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

