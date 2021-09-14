Centre mulls increase in monthly stipend for Covid Orphan Children from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image.

The Centre is mulling to increase the monthly stipend given to Covid Orphan Children from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, sources said. The women and child development ministry has made a proposal to increase the stipend and it will soon be presented in the Union Cabinet.

Under the PM Cares for children scheme, the government of India will ensure free-of-cost education for all such children, and a lump sum amount of Rs 10 lakh will be deposited in their account once they turn 23.

As per information available on PM Cares for children portal, the Women and Child Development Ministry got 3250 requests of Covid Orphan children, out of which 380 requests have been rejected by the local administration. However, 667 such requests have been accepted so far.

