Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's marathon meet with Council of Ministers underway, may go on till 9 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a Council of Ministers' meeting over various issues, including India's mega vaccination campaign. The marathon meeting is being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Cultural Centre where all key ministers are in attendance.

No official agenda for the meet was given to any of the ministers, however, sources indicated that the discussions will focus on government's strenuous efforts in the ongoing vaccination drive, and its extensive plan for September 17, which happens to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Meanwhile, ministers are also expected to give an account of their work so far and ideas may also be sought from them, sources said.

The meeting is expected to continue till 9 pm, they said, adding that three ministries including the Health Ministry will submit a presentation before the prime minister.

When asked about Rashtrapati Bhavan being chosen as the venue for the key meeting, sources said it was due to the Covid-19 protocols and the fact that such a large gathering was scheduled to happen. The meeting was earlier slated to take place 15-20 days ago.

READ MORE: PM Modi holds high-level meet on Afghanistan; Shah, Rajnath, Sitharaman, Doval participate

Latest India News