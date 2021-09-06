High-level meeting underway at PM Modi's residence; Shah, Rajnath, Doval present

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI High-level meeting underway at PM Modi's residence; Shah, Rajnath present

A high-level meeting is underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Bipin Rawat and NSA Ajit Doval are present at the meet. However, the agenda of the discussions is not yet clearly known.

Sources said the ongoing situation in Afghanistan is also likely to figure in the meeting among other important matters.

Last week too, the prime minister held a crucial meeting on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The meet was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Besides the present situation in Afghanistan, the meet also discussed India's future course of action in this regard. The meeting lasted three hours.

