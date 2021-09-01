Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI PM Modi holds 3-hour-long high-level meet on Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. The meet was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Besides the present situation in Afghanistan, the meet also discussed India's future course of action in this regard.

The meet lasted three hours.

Earlier on Tuesday, India held first talks with Taliban. Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met senior Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai and conveyed India's concerns that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism.

The discussions also focused on the safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan and the travel of Afghan nationals, especially members of minority communities to India. The meeting took place at the Indian embassy in Doha at the request of the Taliban side and came two weeks after the outfit seized control of Kabul.

The MEA said the Taliban representative assured the ambassador that "these issues" would be positively addressed.

The meeting between Mittal and Stanekzai took place hours after the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, ending its 20-year-long military campaign in the country.

The last American aircraft left the Kabul airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

