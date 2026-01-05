Gas pipeline leak triggers fire at ONGC-operated well in Andhra Pradesh Gas pipeline leak triggered a fire at an ONGC-operated well in Andhra Pradesh. Emergency safety measures were immediately initiated after the fire broke out.

New Delhi:

A gas pipeline leakage at an ONGC-operated well in Andhra Pradesh’s Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district led to a fire on Monday. The incident occurred at the Mori-5 well in Mori village, which is operated by ONGC’s production contractor, Deep Industries Ltd. According to preliminary information shared by an official of the Maharatna company ONGC, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries in the incident. Emergency safety measures were immediately initiated after the fire broke out.

“The fire occurred due to a gas pipeline leakage at the Mori-5 well, which is operated by Deep Industries Ltd as part of production enhancement operations. ONGC officials, along with fire and police personnel, are dousing the fire. Villagers are in a state of panic and fear," said officials.

As per various media reports, Panchayat officials and local authorities issued an urgent warning, asking villagers to leave the area at once. Many residents evacuated their homes and shifted their cattle to safer locations.

ONGC officials rush to spot

Following the gas leak and the subsequent blaze, senior officials of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation from Rajahmundry rushed to the site to assess the situation. Efforts are underway to control the fire and secure the well area.

Officials said further details are awaited as the situation is being closely monitored. An investigation into the cause of the gas leakage is expected once the area is fully secured.

ONGC releases statement

Reacting on the matter, ONGC it is official statement said, "Incident of gas leak during the workover operations at Well Mori#5 was informed by the PEC Operator Deep Industries Limited, for the Mori Field in Andhra Pradesh on 5 January 2026. The well is located in a remote area with no human habitation within a radius of approximately 500–600 metres. No injury or loss of life has been reported. The area has been cordoned off, cooling operations commenced, and ONGC has mobilised the Crisis Management Teams (CMT and RCMT). Preparatory work is in progress to facilitate well-control and, if required, capping of the well. ONGC has also initiated coordination with international well-control specialists, including mobilisation arrangements to support advanced well-control and casing-cutting operations, subject to site assessment. ONGC’s senior management and technical experts are closely monitoring the situation, with additional equipment being mobilised from nearby locations, including Narsapuram. Further updates will be shared as the situation evolves."