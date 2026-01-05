'Decisions flow only from top...': Setback for AAP in Goa as Amit Palekar resigns In a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Amit Palekar apparently took a dig at party's senior leadership and said that decisions flow only from the top when 'dialogue and consultation' are limited. Such things, Palekar said, weakens not the individuals but strains the institutions.

Panaji:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday suffered a massive setback in Goa after senior leader Amit Palekar resigned from the party. The development comes days after Palekar was removed from AAP's Goa unit chief position following party's rout in the Zilla Panchayat (ZPs) elections.

In a letter to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Palekar apparently took a dig at party's senior leadership and said that decisions flow only from the top when 'dialogue and consultation' are limited. Such things, Palekar said, weakens not the individuals but strains the institutions. "For a movement that set out to redefine democratic functioning, this divergence has been deeply disheartening," he said.

Palekar said he didn't join politics for posts or positions and had joined the AAP believing in its promise of an "alternative political culture one anchored in transparency, internal democracy, and respect for grassroots voices". However, Palekar said it was becoming difficult to reconcile these ideals because of how decisions were taken and communicated.

Although Palekar thanked the AAP leadership for giving an opportunity that helped him 'learn' in his journey.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Amit Palekar resigned from AAP on Monday.

"I have always worked sincerely and to the best of my ability in the interest of the organisation, alongside committed karyakartas who gave their time, trust, and energy selflessly. I hold deep respect for them," he said. "After much reflection, I have chosen to step away, not in anger or haste, but in self- respect and clarity. This decision has been taken keeping in mind my fellow workers, and most importantly, my people of my St. Cruz Constituency."

However, Palekar said he will continue to work for the people of Goa and his constituency. He also thanked all those who supported him in his journey.

AAP's dismal show in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections and Palekar's sacking

The AAP had miserably performed in the Zilla Panchayat elections held in December in the coastal state, winning just one seat of the 50 seats. The party had contested on 42 seats and supported an Independent candidate. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, winning 29 seats, while its alliance partner, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), bagged three seats.

Following the AAP's disastrous performance, the party removed Palekar from its Goa chief position, replacing him with Shrikrishna Parab. However, the party did not clarify why Palekar was sacked from his position. Meanwhile, it is worth noting that assembly elections will be held in Goa in 2027.

ALSO READ - Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Check full list of winners from BJP, Congress, RGP, MGP