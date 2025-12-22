Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Check full list of winners from BJP, Congress, RGP, MGP Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: The fate of 226 candidates from BJP, Congress-GFP alliance, AAP, MGP and Independents will be decided as counting for the Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 is underway. Check the list of winners.

New Delhi:

Vote counting is underway for the Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections 2025, a contest seen as politically significant for the state. More than 200 candidates from major parties and as independents are competing for 50 seats across Goa, making the polls an important indicator of political trends ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The elections recorded a strong voter turnout of 70.81 per cent, with over 226 candidates contesting from 50 constituencies. Key parties in the race include the BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party, and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.