Attack reported at JD Vance's Ohio residence, one suspect detained A suspect was taken into custody after an attack at US Vice President JD Vance’s residence on Monday. The Vance family was not home, and images show smashed windows.

New Delhi:

An attack was reported at US Vice President JD Vance’s residence in Ohio on Monday, with one person reportedly taken into custody. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Images circulating on social media and shared by local news outlets show damaged and smashed windows at the property. However, officials have not yet confirmed the exact sequence of events or the motive behind the incident. According to officials quoted in multiple media reports, the Vance family was not at home when the incident occurred. Investigators are examining whether the act was a targeted attack against JD Vance or his family. A detailed statement from Vice President Vance or the White House is still awaited.

Developing story...