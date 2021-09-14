India logs 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 339 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noida: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a district hospital in Noida, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

India recorded 25,404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 339 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 37,127 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.54 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,84,159.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,62,207 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,43,213. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,44,44,967 samples have been tested up to September 13th for COVID-19. Of these 14,30,891 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7444 129 Andhra Pradesh 15110 2000877 13998 Arunachal Pradesh 526 52936 270 Assam 5702 583652 5751 Bihar 81 716088 9658 Chandigarh 30 64307 817 Chhattisgarh 376 990930 13558 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10660 4 Delhi 390 1412760 25083 Goa 738 170882 3217 Gujarat 165 815370 10082 Haryana 492 760467 9686 Himachal Pradesh 1536 210519 3636 Jammu and Kashmir 1285 321205 4414 Jharkhand 127 342813 5133 Karnataka 16683 2907548 37504 Kerala 222815 4130065 22551 Ladakh 30 20367 207 Lakshadweep 3 10297 51 Madhya Pradesh 138 781686 10517 Maharashtra*** 51244 6308491 138142 Manipur 2747 112536 1811 Meghalaya 1813 74964 1356 Mizoram 12396 58747 238 Nagaland 618 29373 639 Odisha 6136 1002128 8098 Puducherry 930 122022 1823 Punjab 306 584281 16453 Rajasthan 89 945147 8954 Sikkim 836 29411 377 Tamil Nadu 16473 2582198 35168 Telangana 5258 652398 3895 Tripura 505 82310 805 Uttarakhand 312 335522 7389 Uttar Pradesh 177 1686487 22883 West Bengal 8187 1530144 18577 Total# 374269 32447032 442874 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

