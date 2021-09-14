Tuesday, September 14, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 339 deaths in last 24 hours

India logs 25,404 fresh Covid-19 cases, 339 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,62,207 the health ministry data showed.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2021 9:16 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Noida: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a district hospital in Noida, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

India recorded 25,404 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 339 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 37,127 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.54 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,84,159.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,62,207 the health ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,43,213. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 54,44,44,967 samples have been tested up to September 13th for COVID-19. Of these 14,30,891 samples were tested on Monday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7444 129
Andhra Pradesh 15110 2000877 13998
Arunachal Pradesh 526 52936 270
Assam 5702 583652 5751
Bihar 81 716088 9658
Chandigarh 30 64307 817
Chhattisgarh 376 990930 13558
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 6 10660 4
Delhi 390 1412760 25083
Goa 738 170882 3217
Gujarat 165 815370 10082
Haryana 492 760467 9686
Himachal Pradesh 1536 210519 3636
Jammu and Kashmir 1285 321205 4414
Jharkhand 127 342813 5133
Karnataka 16683 2907548 37504
Kerala 222815 4130065 22551
Ladakh 30 20367 207
Lakshadweep 3 10297 51
Madhya Pradesh 138 781686 10517
Maharashtra*** 51244 6308491 138142
Manipur 2747 112536 1811
Meghalaya 1813 74964 1356
Mizoram 12396 58747 238
Nagaland 618 29373 639
Odisha 6136 1002128 8098
Puducherry 930 122022 1823
Punjab 306 584281 16453
Rajasthan 89 945147 8954
Sikkim 836 29411 377
Tamil Nadu 16473 2582198 35168
Telangana 5258 652398 3895
Tripura 505 82310 805
Uttarakhand 312 335522 7389
Uttar Pradesh 177 1686487 22883
West Bengal 8187 1530144 18577
Total# 374269 32447032 442874
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: 71 pc of children have developed antibodies, won't be affected during COVID third wave: PGI Director

Also Read: COVID-19: Kerala records 15,058 fresh cases, TPR dips to 16.39 percent

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News