COVID-19: Kerala records 15,058 fresh cases, TPR dips to 16.39 percent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The bulletin also said that 41,58,504 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far.

Kerala recorded 15,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths on Monday, pushing the total tally of active cases to 2,08,773 and deaths to 22,650.

The Test Positivity rate was reported at 16.39 percent in the state as 91,885 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin released by the Kerala Health Ministry said. The bulletin also said that 41,58,504 people have recovered from the infection in the state so far.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 2,158 case followed by Kozhikode (1,800), Ernakulam (1,694), Thiruvananthapuram (1,387), Kollam (1,216), Malappuram (1,199), Palakkad (1,124), Alappuzha (1,118) and Kottayam (1,027).

Of the new cases, 61 were health workers, 49 from outside the state and 14,336 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 612 cases, it said.

There are currently 5,90,219 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 5,60,694 are in home or institutional quarantine and 29,525 in hospitals.

The state recorded 20,240 fresh coronavirus cases and 67 deaths on Sunday, pushing the total tally of infections in the state to 43,75,431 and the fatalities to 22,551, the state government said.

(with inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Kerala govt conducts sero survey as state reports 20,487 new Covid cases

Latest India News