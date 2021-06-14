Moderate intensity showers likely in city

Monday, June 14, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: June 14, 2021 10:52 IST
Image Source : PTI

Moderate intensity rain and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph are predicted in the city on Monday as a precursor to the southwest monsoon. The humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am and the minimum temperature settled at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the usual for the season, the India Meteorological Department said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into most parts of Madhya Pradesh; remaining parts of east Uttar Pradesh; Delhi; some more parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

